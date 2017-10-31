Business inspections in Azerbaijan suspended for 4 more years (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The moratorium on inspections of business activities in Azerbaijan has been extended until 2021, according to the amendments to the law “On suspension of inspections of entrepreneurial activities,” approved today at the parliament’s plenary session.

Also, in accordance with the amendments, it is allowed to carry out quality inspections of medicines and food products for compliance with safety regulations.

During the period of the law’s validity, only tax audits, quality control of medicines by relevant executive authorities, verification of compliance with safety regulations and safety control of food products, as well as checks on cases that threaten the health and life of people, national security and economic interests may be carried out.

Inspections of business activities in Azerbaijan have been suspended for two years since Nov. 1, 2015.