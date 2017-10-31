Azerbaijan simplifies online order of certificate for e-signature

2017-10-31 16:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has simplified the online order of the certificate for e-signature, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend Oct. 31.

According to the ministry, individuals and legal entities can order the certificate for e-signature through the Electronic Government Portal or via www.e-imza.az website.

On the Electronic Government Portal, it is possible to apply for obtaining the e-signature via e-services section of the ministry.

E-signature simplifies the access of citizens to electronic services of state institutions that are available on the Electronic Government Portal. Currently, 353 e-services of the total number of approved e-services (455) are integrated into the portal.

Currently, for Azerbaijani citizens the cost of e-signatures issued for three years is 18 manats. Moreover, individuals and legal entities engaged in entrepreneurial activities can get e-signatures for 36 manats and 72 manats, respectively, while employees of state institutions can get them for 58 manats.

(1.7002 AZN = $1 on Oct. 31)