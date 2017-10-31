Azerbaijan, Turkey sign agreements (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Turkey agreements was held with participation of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Baku Oct. 31.

Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a protocol of the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of higher education between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and the Turkish Council of Higher Education was signed by Azerbaijan’s Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and President of the Council of Higher Education Yekta Sarac.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of education between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey was signed by Azerbaijani Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkish Minister of National Education Ismet Yilmaz.

A memorandum of understanding on signing a preferential trade agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey was signed by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Turkish counterpart Nihat Zeybekci.

An agreement on cooperation in the field of defense industry between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey was signed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Minister of National Defense Nurettin Canikli.

An agreement on cooperation in the sphere of production and certification of seeds of forage plants between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.