Free Wi-Fi covers another park in Baku

2017-10-31 17:31 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Huseyn valiyev – Trend:

Free Wi-Fi is available in Izmir park of Baku, Baku Telephone Communication Ltd told Trend Oct. 31.

Residents of the capital city and its guests will be able to connect to the Internet for free in the Narimanov park of Baku soon.

The project has been implemented in Baku since March 2017 in order to expand the coverage of the wireless network of the capital city. The goal of the project is to provide residents and guests of Baku with access to the Internet in places of mass congestion.

Currently, the free Wi-Fi project covers the territory of the National Seaside Park, Icherisheher, Sahil Park, Sabir Park and Khagani Park, Heydar Aliyev Center, Winter Park, Park of Officers, Huseyn Javid, Akhundov, Samad Vurgun, Dede Gorgud, Mugan and Fashion Avenue Parks.

Since the launch of the service, over a million connections have been recorded in these territories.

To use the service, one will need to enable the option of Wi-Fi networks detection on his/her mobile device, select ‘Baku loves you’ network and pass through authentication process via the phone number.