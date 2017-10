Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghan capital Kabul

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an explosion in Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday which killed multiple people, the Sunni militant group’s Amaq news agency said, Reuters reports.

The attack was “a (suicide) mission using an explosive vest in the diplomatic Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul,” it said.