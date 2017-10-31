U.S. Embassy, Azerbaijani Judicial Academy provide training for judges

2017-10-31 17:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

The U.S. Embassy in Baku is pleased to announce the arrival in Baku of two sitting U.S. federal judges to conduct a training seminar as part of the United States Department of Commerce’s Commercial Law Development Program (CLDP).

The two-day seminar for Judicial Candidates on 30-31 October is conducted with the Azerbaijani Judicial Academy and seeks to build the Judicial Candidates’ capacity in the specific area of Alternative Dispute Resolution. The seminar will be carried out by Judge Barrington D. Parker, a United States Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York, and Judge J. Paul Oetken, a United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York. They will also conduct meetings with local and international businesses and law firms as well as talk to law students at Baku State University.

The CLDP has presented many similar programs in Azerbaijan with the overall goal of helping Azerbaijan increase its commercial attractiveness to businesses and investors by improving its judicial capacity and rule of law practices.