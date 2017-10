CME to launch Bitcoin futures

2017-10-31 | www.trend.az

CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, said on Tuesday it intends to launch Bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter of 2017, pending regulatory approvals, Reuters reports.

The new contract will be settled in cash, based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate (BRR), a once-a-day reference rate of the U.S. dollar price of Bitcoin.