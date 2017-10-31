Ilham Aliyev: Turkey’s military industrial complex is of great interest to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Turkey’s growing military industrial complex is of great interest to Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku Oct. 31.

“Today, we have discussed the military cooperation extensively,” he noted adding that this issue is also on the agenda.

Noting that three joint military exercises have been held in Azerbaijan, two military exercises – in Baku and one military exercise – in Nakhchivan this year, President Aliyev said that this is a factor strengthening the two countries’ cooperation in the military sphere.

Meanwhile, the joint military-technical cooperation continues, added the president.

He noted that Azerbaijan buys and will continue buying military products from Turkey.