Ilham Aliyev: Turkey-Azerbaijan friendship, brotherhood play stabilizing role in region

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

The Turkey-Azerbaijan friendship, brotherhood and unity play a stabilizing role in the region, said President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference together with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Baku Oct. 31.

“Of course, energy and transportation issues have been traditionally discussed at today’s meeting,” said the Azerbaijani president, and added that “we are moving confidently towards the set targets”.

The Azerbaijani president expressed confidence that the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project will be completed soon and there is no problem with its implementation.

“The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project was put into operation yesterday. We celebrated this historic day together with my brother, our brothers and sisters who came from Turkey. This is our great success, great victory,” said the Azerbaijani president.

This once again shows that all the projects involving Turkey and Azerbaijan and those initiated by the two countries are being implemented, noted President Aliyev.

Along with the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, TANAP, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) is also a big transnational, continental-scale project, said the head of state.

“Our unity, our friendship has made it all possible,” he added.

Ilham Aliyev said that today the Turkey-Azerbaijan friendship, brotherhood and unity is an important factor for the region and plays a stabilizing role in the region.

Strengthening Turkey increases Azerbaijan’s strength, noted the president.

“Thanks to the leadership of my dear brother, Turkey has become a great power today in the world, and our enemies are disappointed,” added President Aliyev.