US expands sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

2017-10-31 19:54 | www.trend.az | 1

The US Treasury Department has announced the expansion of sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guards, which were imposed on October 13 over IRGC allegedly "supporting terrorism," a claim strongly denied by Tehran, Sputnik International reported.

The sanctions affect the Revolutionary Guard's Aerospace Force Self Suffiency Jihad Organization, Air Force, Al-Ghadir Missile Command, and the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization, according to the Treasury's press release.

Iran has pledged to "strongly respond to any action against its military forces," while the Revolutionary Guards commander, Mohammad Ali Jafar, vowed to equate US forces with Daesh terrorist group (ISIS) before the sanctions were imposed. According to Iranian government spokesman Mohammad Baker, labelling the IRGC a "terrorist group" would mean Washington itself supports terrorists.