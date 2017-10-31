Powers of municipalities to be expanded in Azerbaijan

2017-10-31 20:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The powers of municipalities regarding collection of information on accounting, cadastre and monitoring of green spaces will be expanded in Azerbaijan in accordance with the amendments to the law “On protection of green spaces” adopted by the Azerbaijani Parliament Oct. 31.

Thus, according to Article 12.3 (Accounting, cadastre and monitoring of green spaces), information on accounting, cadastre and monitoring of green spaces, according to the legislation on obtaining information about the environment, will be collected by the relevant executive authority and posted on its official website.

In accordance with the amendments, the powers of municipalities will be expanded, and the municipalities, just like the relevant executive authorities, will collect information on accounting, cadastre and monitoring of green spaces.

Municipalities, non-governmental organizations and the population will be supplied with plant material, equipment, inventory and other means for landscaping purposes for free by the relevant executive authority, according to the amendments.

When planting and restoring green spaces, the relevant executive authority will allocate land plots for the placement of plant material.

In accordance with the amendment to Article 14.7 (Restoration of green spaces), plant species that are useful from the point of view of gardening will be determined by the relevant executive authority, taking into account climatic conditions and soil characteristics.