Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran to discuss efforts to counter terrorism, drug trafficking

2017-10-31

The Russian, Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents will discuss joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime during the summit in Tehran on November 1, the Kremlin press service said in the run-up to the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Tehran, TASS reported.

"During the exchange of views on pressing international and regional issues, special attention will be paid to coordination of joint efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and transnational crime," the press service said.

The presidential administration noted that the parties "are seeking to pursue a coordinated policy in the global hydrocarbon markets. Active cooperation has been maintained within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum," where Russia and Iran are the organization’s members, while Azerbaijan is an observer.

The presidents will also talk about the prospects for developing cultural and humanitarian ties, tourist and youth exchanges, contacts in the field of sports and expanding direct ties between the three countries’ regions, the Kremlin noted.

"The leaders are expected to make a joint statement after the summit, which will reflect the key areas of further cooperation between the three countries," the press service said.