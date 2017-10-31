Azerbaijan to limit functions of institution of legal representatives in courts

2017-10-31 20:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The functions of the institution of legal representatives in court proceedings will be limited in Azerbaijan.

This issue was included in the amendments to the law "On lawyers and lawyers' activity" passed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament Oct. 31.

According to the bill submitted to the Azerbaijani parliament by the Supreme Court, individuals are allowed to act as legal representatives only at court hearings of close relatives.

The amendments were put to the vote and adopted by a majority vote.