MP talks Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic cooperation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan, the holding of the sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council strengthen the relations of friendship and brotherhood between the countries, Azerbaijani MP Elman Mammadov told Trend Oct. 31.

He said that the signed documents and the discussed issues testify to the strong Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic cooperation.

"The development of these relations from the political and economic points of view will help preserve peace and tranquility in the future," he said. “Azerbaijan and Turkey are involved in significant projects, namely, the recently commissioned Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, TANAP project, which will be implemented in the future. Central Asian and European countries are already joining them.”

The sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held in Baku Oct. 31 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President Erdogan.