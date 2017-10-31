Turkmenistan assessing fresh water resources in Aral Sea region

2017-10-31

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Oct. 31

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Specialists of the Dashoguz hydrogeological expedition are conducting on-site exploration and evaluation of fresh groundwater reserves, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

“The work is carried out to establish the level of provision of the Dashoguz district with fresh water resources in order to meet the needs of fast growing population in high quality drinking water,” the report said.

It should be reminded that in 2017, Turkmenistan chairs the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

The IFAS, established in 1990s in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, aims at financing joint projects and programs to save the Aral Sea and improve the ecological situation there.

The Aral problem has affected the north of Turkmenistan, in particular, Dashoguz region, where serious problems occurred associated with providing the population with clean drinking water and controlling salinization of tillable lands.

The IFAS was granted observer status at the UN General Assembly on Dec. 11, 2008.