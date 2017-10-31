Uzbekistan to modernize preschool institutions

At present, there are 4,893 state pre-school educational institutions in Uzbekistan, in which more than 706,000 children are educated.

Such data have been disclosed during a meeting at the Youth Press Club in Tashkent. Uzbek Minister of Preschool Education Agrippina Shin, her deputy Dilshod Kenjayev, kindergarten teachers attended the meeting.

Over 57,000 specialists work in preschool institutions. Such a structure as the ministry of preschool education has been established in the country for the first time upon the decision of the Uzbek president dated September 30, 2017.

“Taking into account the population growth in Uzbekistan over the past 20 years, the number of state pre-school educational institutions has decreased by more than 45 percent,” Shin said.

The measures are planned to be taken to increase the salary of those working in preschool education sector. The number of both state and private pre-school educational institutions will be increased. Kindergartens will be provided with all necessary medicines, information and communication technologies and necessary equipment.