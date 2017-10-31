Registration of volunteers for 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts

2017-10-31

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

Trend:

Baku City Circuit Operations Company (BCC), the official promoter of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, has started registration of volunteers for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held April 27-29 in Baku, the BCC said in a message Oct. 31.

The upcoming season promises a number of innovations to volunteers, including their participation in various trainings and seminars aimed at developing personal qualities and professional skills that are necessary for their career growth, according to the message.

The BCC plans to attract 3,000 energetic people, and special attention will be paid to the volunteers’ foreign language skills. They will play a key role in organizing the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, welcoming guests and high-ranking officials, assisting spectators and media representatives, as well as working directly on the circuit.

Those who have reached the age of 16, who have a sufficient level of English language knowledge, and those who can work under pressure, can become volunteers. Anyone who wants to gain experience, acquire new skills or meet new friends can register at http://volunteers.bakucitycircuit.com

For more information, please call +99412 404 13 83.