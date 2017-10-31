Nazarbayev calls to maintain ceasefire in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

De-escalation has been provided in several regions of Syria and further mechanisms have been developed for improvement of humanitarian situation in that country, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during a meeting with delegations of the Astana process member-states, the press service of the Kazakh president said in a message.

“Your work keeps the attention of the whole world. The world sees the effectiveness of the Astana process. It is important to maintain the ceasefire in Syria,” said Nazarbayev.

He added that the settlement of the Syrian conflict is of great importance and pointed to the high interest of the international community in regulation of the issue.

The meeting was attended by the heads of delegations of the Astana process member-states, including Alexander Lavrentiev from Russia, Onal Sedat representing Turkey, Jaberi Ansari from Iran. The delegations of the observer countries and organizations were headed by David Satterfield (the US), Ousfi Tel (Jordan), Strugar Mehlos (the UN).

Guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime - Russia, Turkey and Iran - agreed on May 4 in the Kazakh capital, Astana, to establish "de-escalation zones" in war-torn Syria. The zones would cover the city of Idlib and certain parts of Latakia, Homs, Aleppo and Hama as well as Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Daraa and Quneitra.