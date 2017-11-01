Iraqi government sets date for parliamentary election

Parliamentary elections in Iraq will be held on May 15, 2018, the Iraqi federal government said on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Members of the government voted for the election date on May 15, 2018. The federal government must ensure safe conditions for holding the election and the return of refugees to their residence areas. Voting must be electronic, and parties participating in the election must not have armed wings," the government said in a statement.

Earlier, the Iraqi parliament voted to conduct municipal elections with parliamentary elections in April 2018. Media reported that local polls have been postponed to reduce the high administrative costs of the elections.