FC Qarabag gets second UEFA Champions League Group point (VIDEO)

2017-11-01 01:59 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1



Trend:

Within the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the Azerbaijani football club Qarabag met with the Spanish Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid.

Final score was - 1:1.

First match between the teams took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on October 18 and ended in a goalless draw.