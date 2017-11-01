New York attack suspect acted for Daesh according to note left in truck

The Uzbek national suspected of ramming a truck over pedestrians and bike riders in New York City Tuesday, killing eight, left a note in the truck used to commit the attack pledging allegiance to Daesh, according to multiple published reports citing senior law enforcement officials, Sputnik reported.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is believed to have injured at least 12 people during the attack. Moments before police shot Saipov, who is still alive and in federal custody, he reportedly screamed "Allahu Akbar!" In addition to the note, written in Arabic, officials reportedly found a Daesh flag, or picture of the flag, the New York Post reports.

In a press briefing after the attack, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack a "cowardly" act of terrorism. City, state and law enforcement officials have said there is no indication as yet that Saipov was anything but a "lone wolf" attacker.

The attack was the deadliest act of terror in New York since the 2001 9/11 attacks, which killed some 3,000. US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to declare the perpetrator of today's atrocity "sick" and to say Daesh must not be allowed to enter the US.