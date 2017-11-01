Sheki among UNESCO Creative Cities

2017-11-01 08:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

64 cities from 44 countries have been designated as UNESCO Creative Cities by Director-General, Irina Bokova, the press service of organization said.

They join a Network at the frontline of UNESCO’s efforts to foster innovation and creativity as key drivers for a more sustainable and inclusive urban development. This network attracts growing interest from local authorities.



“These new designations showcase an enhanced diversity in city profiles and geographical balance, with 19 cities from countries not previously represented in the Network” declared the Director-General. She added, “The cooperation framework proposed to foster candidate cities from the Africa region – a UNESCO Global Priority – has been a true success with 9 African cities now joining the Network.”



The new 64 UNESCO Creative Cities are:

Alba (Italy) – Gastronomy

Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Music

Amarante (Portugal) – Music

Auckland (New Zealand) – Music

Baguio City (Philippines) – Crafts and Folk Art

Barcelos (Portugal) – Crafts and Folk Art

Braga (Portugal) – Media Arts

Brasilia (Brazil) – Design

Bristol (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) – Film

Brno (Czechia) – Music

Bucheon (Republic of Korea) – Literature

Buenaventura (Colombia) – Gastronomy

Cairo (Egypt) – Crafts and Folk Art

Cape Town (South Africa) – Design

Carrara (Italy) – Crafts and Folk Art

Changsha (China) – Media Arts

Chennai (India) – Music

Chiang Mai (Thailand) – Crafts and Folk Art

Chordeleg (Ecuador) – Crafts and Folk Art

Cochabamba (Bolivia [Plurinational State of]) – Gastronomy

Daegu Metropolitan City (Republic of Korea) – Music

Dubai (United Arab Emirates) – Design

Durban (South Africa) – Literature

Frutillar (Chile) – Music

Gabrovo (Bulgaria) – Crafts and Folk Art

[City of] Greater Geelong (Australia) – Design

Guadalajara (Mexico) – Media Arts

Hatay Metropolitan Municipality (Turkey) – Gastronomy

Istanbul (Turkey) – Design

João Pessoa (Brazil) – Crafts and Folk Art

Kansas City (United States of America) – Music

Kolding (Denmark) – Design

Kortrijk (Belgium) – Design

Košice (Slovakia) – Media Arts

Kütahya (Turkey) – Crafts and Folk Art

Lillehammer (Norway) – Literature

Limoges (France) – Crafts and Folk Art

Łódź (Poland) – Film

Macao Special Administrative Region, China (Associate Member, UNESCO) – Gastronomy

Madaba (Jordan) – Crafts and Folk Art

Manchester (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) – Literature

Mexico City (Mexico) – Design

Milan (Italy) – Literature

Morelia (Mexico) – Music

Norrköping (Sweden) – Music

Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso) – Crafts and Folk Art

Panama City (Panama) – Gastronomy

Paraty (Brazil) – Gastronomy

Pesaro (Italy) – Music

Porto-Novo (Benin) – Crafts and Folk Art

Praia (Cabo Verde) – Music

Qingdao (China) – Film

Québec City (Canada) – Literature

San Antonio (United States of America) – Gastronomy

Seattle (United States of America) – Literature

Sheki (Azerbaijan) – Crafts and Folk Art

Sokodé (Togo) – Crafts and Folk Art

Terrassa (Spain) – Film

Tétouan (Morocco) – Crafts and Folk Art

Toronto (Canada) – Media Arts

Tunis (Tunisia) – Crafts and Folk Art

Utrecht (Netherlands) – Literature

Wuhan (China) – Design

Yamagata City (Japan) – Film

Since 2004, the UNESCO Creative Cities Network highlights its members’ creativity within seven fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music. It now counts a total of 180 cities in 72 countries.



While differing geographically, demographically or economically, all Creative Cities commit to develop and exchange innovative best practices to promote creative industries, strengthen participation in cultural life, and integrate culture into sustainable urban development policies.



Within the framework of the implementation of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda, the Network provides a platform for cities to demonstrate culture’s role as an enabler for building sustainable cities.



The next Annual Meeting of the Creative Cities Network is scheduled to take place in Krakow and Katowice (Poland) in June 2018.