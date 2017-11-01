Iran's exports to China up 33% in 3Q17

Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Trade turnover between Iran and China stood at $27.234 billion in first nine months of 2017, according to the latest statistics released by the Chinese Customs Administration.



China's exports to Iran in the 9-month period amounted to $13.347 billion or 17.3 percent more year-on-year.

China exported $1.326 billion worth of goods to the Islamic Republic in September 2017, compared to $1.243 billion worth of exports in September 2016.

The country also imported $13.887 billion worth of goods from Iran in the 9-month period, 32.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2016.

China’s imports from Iran amounted to $1.746 billion in September 2017, while the figure stood at $1.13 billion in September 2016.



Trade turnover between the two countries was $51 billion in 2014, 31 percent more compared to the preceding year.



The figure stood at $34 billion in 2015, indicating a 34 percent plunge.

Trade turnover between Iran and China stood at $31.2 billion in 2016, down 7.7 percent from 2015.