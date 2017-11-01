Uzbekistan improves position in Doing Business 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.1

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Doing Business 2018 report ranks Uzbekistan on 74th place among world's 190 countries.

Uzbekistan moved 13th place up in new report. The Central Asian nation was also included to Top 10 improvers, based on reforms undertaken.

Overall, the country improved its position in six of ten indicators.

Uzbekistan carried out reforms in such spheres as starting business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, paying tax and protecting minority investors.

Uzbekistan took the 11th place on starting business ahead of such countries as the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and others. From 1 April 2017, businesses in Uzbekistan can register online within 30 minutes.

Uzbekistan moved 56 positions up to 27th place on such indicator as getting electricity. Uzbekistan is ahead of the United States, the Netherland, Spain, Latvia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Canada, Israel and others.

Uzbekistan improved its position in indicator “Dealing with Construction Permits”, moving by 12 places up to 135th place, according to the report,.

The country moved from 138th place to 78th place in paying taxes indicator. Uzbekistan now holds the 73rd place in property registration and 62nd place in protecting minority investors.

Uzbekistan took the 55th place in such indicator as getting credit, 39th place in enforcing contracts, 168th place in trading across borders and 87th place in resolving insolvency.

Doing Business-2017 ranked Uzbekistan 87th. The government of Uzbekistan plans to raise the country's rating to the 40th position.