Croatia hopes Turkmen president to visit soon

2017-11-01 09:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Croatia appreciates ​​the relations of friendship and partnership with Turkmenistan, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović said in a message to Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

"I hope that you will visit the Republic of Croatia soon," President Grabar-Kitarović said. "I am convinced that our further joint efforts will contribute to the expansion of cooperation, especially the intensification of our economic interaction to realize the potential of the two countries."

Ashgabat and Zagreb actively cooperate in the transport sector. Croatian companies are interested in partnership in such spheres as power engineering, transport, shipbuilding.

Earlier, Croatia said that it supports Turkmenistan's efforts to ensure global energy security and develop mechanisms for reliable and stable transit of energy resources to the world markets.

Turkmenistan is one of the key players in the energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia and stands for diversification of routes.