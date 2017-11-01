Turkmenistan outlines measures to combat corruption

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has noted the importance of carrying out all the measures outlined in the State Program on Combating Corruption at a proper level, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported Nov. 1.

The Turkmen president was speaking at a meeting of the State Security Council of the country.

Mammetkhan Chakyev, director of the State Service of Turkmenistan for Combating Economic Crimes, reported on the practical steps taken in order to successfully solve the tasks set before the employees of the state service.

Earlier, it was reported that there were cases of abuse of official powers by some officials, facts of bribery and smuggling in a number of Turkmen ministries and departments.

Particularly, the results of inspection of the activities of agricultural complex structures and the Turkmenhimiya state concern were reported.

Criminal cases were filed in Turkmenistan in mid-May on the crimes related to bribery and embezzlement of state property.