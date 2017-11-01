Russian Tatneft may realize petrochemical project in Uzbekistan

2017-11-01 10:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.1

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

The Russian company Tatneft is considering the possibility of implementing a petrochemical project at the Angren Free Economic Zone of Uzbekistan.

To learn the feasibility of implementing the investment project on the territory of the Angren FEZ, the practical aspects of establishing cooperation was discussed with the representatives of the Russian oil company Tatneft.

The FEZ directorate held a presentation reflecting the investment opportunities and conditions created for doing business, as well as ongoing works on further development of the infrastructure system and projects implemented on the territory of the FEZ Angren.

Tatneft is one of the largest Russian oil companies, being an internationally recognized vertically integrated holding. The industrial complex of the Company includes steadily developing enterprises of oil and gas production, petroleum refining, petrochemicals production, the tire manufacturing complex, network of filling stations and services.

A special tax regime is applied on the territory of FEZ Angren and there are customs privileges for imported equipment, components and materials not produced in Uzbekistan.