Montenegrin FM on visit to Baku

2017-11-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Montenegrin Foreign Minister Serzhan Darmanovich arrived in Baku on an official visit Oct.31, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

During the two-day visit, Darmanovich will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

The opening of the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan in Montenegro in April 2012 and the honorary consulate of Montenegro in Baku in November 2013 played a special role in the development of relations between the countries.

The high-level political relations between the two countries become an important guarantee for the development of cooperation in other areas , inclding economy, education, high technologies, sports and, of course, tourism.