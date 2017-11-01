Turkey eyes to expand ban on sale of tobacco products

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is preparing a bill that will expand the ban on the sale of tobacco products, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said, the Turkish media reported Nov. 1.

Akdag noted that the new law will also prohibit the sale of tobacco products at the cash desks of stores.

New bans on use of tobacco products have been in effect in Turkey from January 2015, adopted under a state program against smoking.



All the tobacco products sold in Turkey have black packages to be less attractive.



Turkey imposed a ban on smoking in public places in 2008. Penalty for smoking in public and enclosed places is 88 TRY ($23.19 as of Nov. 1).