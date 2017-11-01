Turkmen president prioritizes stable exchange rate of national currency

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Ensuring stable exchange rate of the Turkmen national currency, the manat, is one of priority tasks of the country’s banking sector, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in his appeal to bank employees on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of the introduction of the Turkmen manat.

“Other priority tasks of the Turkmen banking sector include expanding the range of banking services, bringing their quality to the international level, and introducing innovative technologies in the sector,” Bedimuhamedov added in his appeal.

It is also noted that stable functioning of the banking sector is of key importance for ensuring the competitiveness and dynamic growth of the Turkmen economy, its successful integration into the system of international economic relations.

Turkmenistan has embarked on a policy of gradual transition to market economy. A number of measures, including denomination of the national currency and switching to the international accounting standards, have been implemented in the country.

Since January 1, 2015 the official exchange rate in Turkmenistan remains at 3.50 Turkmen manats to the US dollar.