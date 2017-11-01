Azerbaijan to reach oil output volume of 2B tons - SOCAR

2017-11-01 11:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan will reach two billion tons of oil output volume within the next few days, Alakbar Abbasov, adviser to first vice president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, said.

Abbasov made the remarks Nov. 1 at the SPE’s 4th annual Caspian Technical Conference and Exhibition in Baku.

"Since 1871, when the record of oil production was started, almost two billion tons of oil have been produced in Azerbaijan, while in the period of Azerbaijan's independence the country produced 700 million tons of oil," he said.

"Of this volume, 460 million tons of oil was produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oil and gas fields and condensate from Shah Deniz field, and the rest 240 million tons of oil extracted by SOCAR independently," Abbasov said.

Story still developing