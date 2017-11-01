Azerbaijan - one of Wartsila’s main partners in Caspian region, official says

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is one of the main partners of Wartsila in the Caspian region, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Natig Abbasov said.

Abbasov made the remarks during Finland’s Wartsila Corporation’s presentation entitled "Liquefied Natural Gas Technologies", held with the support of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry in Baku Nov. 1.

Wartsila is a global leader in advanced technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.

"The corporation has been operating in the country for 12 years in such spheres as oil and gas industry, electric power engineering and sea transport,” he said. “In 2005-2010 this corporation successfully completed projects on construction of modular power stations with a total capacity of 880 megawatts in Azerbaijan.”

In his turn, Jan Tallgren, the Regional Director for Europe East, Energy Solutions at Wartsila, expressed gratification with the participation of the corporation in the implementation of various projects in Azerbaijan.

He said that the new office of the corporation opened in the country in 2008. The office renders sales services in the construction of power plants and shipbuilding.

The representatives of Azerbaijan’s SOCAR state oil company, the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, Baku Shipyard are participating in the event.