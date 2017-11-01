Turkmenistan introduces new tariffs for gas, electricity, other services

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

New tariffs for gas, electricity, road transport and communications services have been introduced in Turkmenistan, the country’s State News Agency reported.

It was earlier reported that in order to continue the development of free market relations in the economy of Turkmenistan, as well as to regulate the cost of services rendered to the population, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed a corresponding decree.

In accordance with the document, the following gas tariffs have been introduced by taking into account the value-added tax:

- for foreign citizens who have a document issued in line with the legislation of Turkmenistan that gives the right to reside in the country, as well as for stateless persons and refugees – 20 manats ($5.71 as of Nov. 1) per 1,000 cubic meters of used natural gas;

- for the share of foreign investors in companies participating in foreign investments, as well as construction companies that are contractors carrying out construction and installation work in Turkmenistan under contracts in foreign currency – $50 per 1,000 cubic meters of used natural gas and etc.

Meanwhile, the following electricity tariffs have been introduced without taking into account the value-added tax:

- for foreign citizens who have a document issued in line with the legislation of Turkmenistan that gives the right to reside in the country, as well as for stateless persons and refugees – 2.17 manats per 100 kilowatt-hours;

- for diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, consular offices of foreign states and permanent missions to interstate, intergovernmental, international organizations of these states, as well as for interstate, intergovernmental, international organizations, their offices and permanent missions in Turkmenistan – 3.31 manats per 100 kilowatt-hours.