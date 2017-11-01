China says will work with South Korea towards denuclearization on Korean peninsula

China and South Korea will work towards denuclearization on the Korean peninsula, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

China and South Korea will continue to use diplomatic means to address the Korean peninsula issue, according to the statement.

The statement came following a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday between Lee Do-hoon, South Korea’s representative for six-party nuclear talks, and his Chinese counterpart, Kong Xuanyou.