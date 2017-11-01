Kazakhstan ranks 36th in Doing Business 2018 rating

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Kazakhstan has ranked 36th in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 rating, one point lower compared to Doing Business 2017.

Although Kazakhstan’s overall rating dropped from its record high last year, the country was rated first among the 190 countries considered in “Protecting Minority Investors.” The position is due to the policy reform undertaken this year.

The WB assesses the ease of doing business in terms of 10 indicators.

Kazakhstan ranked 41st (45th last year) on "Starting a Business" indicator, 52nd (22nd last year) on "Dealing with Construction Permits" indicator, 70th (75th) - "Getting Electricity", 17th (18th) - "Registering Property", 77th (75th) - "Getting Credit", 1st (3rd) - "Protecting Minority Investors", 50th (60th) - "Paying Taxes", 123rd (119th) - "Trading across Borders", 6th (9th) - "Enforcing Contracts", 39th (37th) - "Resolving Insolvency".

Doing Business ranking covers 190 countries and is published annually.