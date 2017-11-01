Azerbaijan increases export of agricultural products

2017-11-01 11:50 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported agricultural products in the amount of $374.8 million in January-August 2017, which is 47.4 percent more than in the same period of 2016, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov said in an article published in the country’s Respublika newspaper.

"In particular, fruits and vegetables in the amount of $306.5 million were exported in January-August 2017, which is 41.5 percent more than in January-August 2016,” the article said. “Moreover, 25,200 tons of cotton fiber (an increase of 2.3 times) and 2,900 tons of raw tobacco (an increase of 1.8 times) were exported in January-September 2017.”

In general, production of agricultural products increased by 2.8 percent in Azerbaijan in January-September 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, the article said.

"In particular, the production of livestock products increased by 3 percent, plant products - by 2.6 percent,” the article said. “Production of meat increased by 3.4 percent, milk - by 1.2 percent, eggs - by 7.3 percent, vegetables - by 6.1 percent, fruit and berries - 2.7 percent, grapes - 11 percent, sugar beets - 2.9 times, sunflower - 1.7 times, tobacco - 19.3 percent, cotton - 4.5 percent times, silkworm cocoons – by 3.4 times.”