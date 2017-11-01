SOCAR discloses volumes of gas export to Georgia and Turkey (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Since the beginning of operation in 2006, 86 billion cubic meters of gas and 21.5 million tons of condensate have been extracted from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz biggest gas field, Alakbar Abbasov, adviser to the first vice president of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, said.

Abbasov made the remarks at the annual Caspian Technical Exhibition and Conference in Baku Nov. 1.

He added that up till now Azerbaijan exported 6.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia and 48.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey via the South Caucasus Pipeline.

"As part of the first stage of development of Shah Deniz field, around 2.2 million cubic meters of gas are supplied to Georgia and around 19 million cubic meters of gas are supplied to Turkey," Abbasov said.

A contract for development of the Shah Deniz offshore field was signed on June 4, 1996. The field's reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of condensate.

The project shareholders are BP (28.8 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), Lukoil (10 percent), NICO (10 percent) and TPOC (19 percent).