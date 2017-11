Cargo ship disappears from radar in Black Sea near Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A cargo ship has disappeared from the radar in the Black Sea near Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Nov. 1.

The search operations are underway.

No other details have been reported.

