Marshals’ recruitment campaign for 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix launched (PHOTO)

2017-11-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Baku Marshals Club, operating under the auspices of Baku City Circuit (BCC) operations company launched the Marshals’ recruitment campaign for the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku April 27-29, the BCC said in a message Nov. 1.

The main goal of this campaign is to further energize the Azerbaijani people in not only welcoming this major sporting event to the streets of Baku but also by providing them with the opportunity to directly contribute to the success of the race weekend. Anyone over the age of 21, regardless of their residence, can register at www.bakumarshalsclub.az .

Asides from becoming an integral part of the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix delivery team, successful applicants will also be able to feel the thrill and excitement of an F1 race from the very closest point at the track.

All Marshals will be awarded by Azerbaijan Automobile Federation-approved license, which will give them the right to work at future Grand Prix races, not only in Azerbaijan but also in all other F1 host countries.

BCC’s Head of Operations and Baku Marshals Club Director Chingiz Mehdiyev urged everyone to hurry up to join 2018 Marshaling Program.

“Last summer, we have successfully hosted the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku,” he said. “Our marshals took a great responsibility for performing their duties professionally and for making an invaluable contribution to the organization of the race weekend at a high level. At the end of the race, thousands of people had approached us with a request to become a marshal for the next season of Formula 1. Taking into account a number of requests, today we have announced the launch of the Marshals’ recruitment campaign for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.”