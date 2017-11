Explosion in Istanbul: 3 injured

2017-11-01 14:45 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

An explosion occurred at a filling station in Istanbul’s Tuzla District, the Turkish media report Nov. 1.

Three people were injured in the explosion, according to the preliminary information.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown. Medical personnel are working at the scene.