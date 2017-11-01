Presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran discuss Karabakh conflict (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran Nov.1.

The role of historical, cultural and religious roots in strengthening of relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran was noted during the meeting.

Ten meetings held in the last five years between the heads of state were considered as an indicator of the two countries’ successful cooperation, and the successful development of political relations.

The two sides also discussed the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the meeting. President Aliyev spoke about Armenia’s occupation policy and the negotiation process on settlement of the conflict.

The two presidents discussed military and military-technical cooperation and perspectives in this field. Meanwhile, regional issues were touched upon, and the Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents exchanged views on the fight against terrorism and extremism.

It was noted that the Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral cooperation has great potential and this format can give good results for cooperation in very important spheres.

Economic cooperation issues were discussed at the meeting. The two presidents praised the fact that the countries’ trade turnover increased by 70 percent in 2016 and by 33 percent in the first nine months of 2017.

President Aliyev and President Rouhani exchanged views on issues of mutual investments, cooperation in energy, oil and gas, transport.

They also spoke about the successful implementation of the International North-South Transport Corridor project.