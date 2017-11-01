Azerbaijani minister talks on agricultural equipment leased in country

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Since early 2017, Azerbaijan’s Aqrolizinq OJSC has leased 5,361 units of agricultural machinery and equipment to the country’s agriculture producers, Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov said in an article published in the country’s Respublika newspaper Nov. 1.

In general, units of equipment worth 174.56 million manats were leased since early 2017, according to the article. During the reporting period, agriculture producers received seven grain harvesters, 123 cotton harvesters, 1,003 tractors and 4,228 units of other agricultural machinery. The equipment was acquired by 934 legal entities and individuals.

“In total, since the Aqrolizinq OJSC started leasing agricultural machinery, entrepreneurs received 19,976 units of agricultural machinery worth 162.18 million manats,” the article noted.

Aqrolizinq OJSC is on the balance of Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry and was established on October 23, 2004.

(1.7003 manats = 1 USD on Nov. 1)