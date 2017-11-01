Kazakhstan and Rothschild & Co discuss bilateral co-op

2017-11-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with Baron Eric de Rothschild in Astana on Novermber 1, the press service of the prime minister said in a message.

The meeting was held to discuss issues of attracting investments in Kazakhstan and bilateral cooperation between the country and Rothschild & Co.

Rothschild & Co is an independent international financial advisory firm with a two-hundred-year history belonging to the Rothschild family. The firm has four divisions: global financial consulting, direct equity investments, asset management for private clients and asset management of institutional investors.

A year earlier, another representative of the Rotchild family Jacob Rotchild stated that the situation in the economy and the financial markets of a number of countries, including Kazakhstan will continue to deteriorate.

Rothschild & Co has participated in more than 419 transactions, with total value of $478 billion since 2010. The branches of the company function in London, Paris, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney. The company also works in Russia since 1994 and in Kazakhstan since 2006.