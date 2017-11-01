St. Petersburg to facilitate recruitment of Uzbek citizens

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 1

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

A center for recruitment of Uzbek citizens who wish to work at companies in St. Petersburg will operate for several days in Samarkand.

The center will operate as part of the visit of a cultural and business mission of St. Petersburg to Uzbekistan on November 7-10.

According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations of Uzbekistan, the delegation includes governor and vice-governors of St. Petersburg, heads of executive bodies, representatives of secondary and higher education institutions, medical institutions, members of business community of the city.

A business forum titled “St. Petersburg and Republic of Uzbekistan – New Horizons of Cooperation” is also planned to be held in Tashkent.

An agreement on trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation is expected to be signed between the administrations of St. Petersburg and Tashkent.

St. Petersburg and Tashkent governors are also expected to sign road maps on cooperation.