MP talks great prospects of Azerbaijani-Turkish co-op

2017-11-01 15:13 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation has great prospects, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend Nov. 1.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to Azerbaijan, the issues raised at the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council and the statements made by the presidents of both countries proved once again that the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation is based on the relations of friendship, brotherhood, good-neighborliness,” he added.

The sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held in Baku Oct. 31 with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and President Erdogan.

The Azerbaijani MP stressed that the positions of the two countries coincide on all issues and the countries act as allies within the international organizations.

"President Erdogan’s visit to Azerbaijan and the Council meeting coincided with such a historic event as the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway,” he said. “The public of both countries is confident that Turkey and Azerbaijan will further support each other and expand ties to be stronger."