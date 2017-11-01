New EBRD managing director for Turkey takes up post

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.1

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

New EBRD Managing Director for Turkey Arvid Tuerkner took the office in Istanbul Nov.1.

Tuerkner previously held the position of EBRD Director for Corporate Debt and before that headed the Bank’s activities in Russia, the Bank reported. In Turkey he succeeds Jean-Patrick Marquet who returns to London as EBRD Managing Director for Infrastructure.

In his new position in Istanbul, Tuerkner will lead the EBRD operations in Turkey focusing on investments and policies that promote sustainable energy, improve the quality of infrastructure, help Turkish businesses become more competitive, deepen capital and local currency markets and provide greater opportunities to youth, women, refugees and companies in remote regions to support the country’s long-term growth potential.

“I am honored to take on this new task," Tuerkner said. "Turkey plays an extremely important role in the EBRD’s operations and currently is the top destination for EBRD finance. I am committed to building on the excellent track record of the Bank in the country. Together with the EBRD’s 90-strong team in Istanbul and Ankara we will work very hard to continue delivering strong results despite a challenging environment.”

The EBRD is a major investor in Turkey.

To date, the Bank has invested over €9.5 billion in various sectors of Turkey’s economy, with almost all investments in the private sector. In 2017, the Bank signed 30 projects worth almost €1 billion and expects to exceed €1.5 billion in investments this year.