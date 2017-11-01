MP: Azerbaijani-Turkish relations can serve as example for all countries

2017-11-01 16:04 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level strategic Cooperation Council is the successful continuation of high-level relations between the two countries, a member of Azerbaijani parliament Tahir Karimli told Trend Nov. 1.

Karimli noted that the issues discussed both at the Council’s meeting and at the bilateral meeting are further strengthening the firm and close cooperation between the two countries.

“Fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey can serve as an example for all countries. The agreements reached at the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also proved that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in both military and other spheres will further develop,” noted the MP.

This cooperation, this unity exists not only between the two states but also between the Azerbaijani and Turkish peoples, added Karimli.

The sixth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level strategic Cooperation Council was held in Baku on Oct. 31 with participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.