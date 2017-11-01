Officers of Azerbaijan's Penal Service brought to disciplinary responsibility

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.1

Twenty one high-ranking officers of the Penal Service of Azerbaijan have been brought to disciplinary responsibility for the escape of prisoners.

The decision was made at the collegium meeting of the Justice Ministry Nov.1, the ministry said in a statement.

Of the total number of the high-ranking officers brought to disciplinary responsibility, 15 were dismissed from the justice bodies, four, including former commander of the guard of the Penal Service, Justice Lieutenant Colonel Bahruz Abdullayev, were arrested and brought to criminal responsibility for power abuse.

At the same time, specific instructions were given in order to strengthen discipline in the Penal Service, ensure strict compliance with legislation, strengthen security measures, ensure control over the activity of subordinate structures and increase the sense of responsibility of employees.

In conclusion, some drafts of normative and legal acts regulating the activity of justice bodies were discussed, and state registration of a number of non-profit legal entities was implemented.

On Oct. 23, Etibar Mammadov and Ali Aghami, arrested on grave crime charges, escaped from a train in Bilajari settlement during transportation to Baku, being accompanied by guards.

After preliminary results of the investigation, 10 people were removed from justice system and three were dismissed by order of the justice minister for negligence in the performance of official duties. Ali Aghami was detained Oct.26.

The necessary measures to detain Etibar Mammadov continue.