Uzbek-Russian JV plans to produce new-generation construction materials

2017-11-01

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Nov. 1

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The production of high-tech building materials of new generation is planned to be conducted in the future at the Uzbek-Russian joint venture Sam Ros Xolod LLC in the Samarkand region.

Such prospects are quite real, for example, a technology has already been developed in Switzerland for the production of sandwich panels that generate electricity.

According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations of Uzbekistan, namely this joint venture for the first time started the production of sandwich panels - modern type of building materials with a three-layer structure consisting of two sheets of rigid material and an intermediate layer of a heater.

Under the conditions of dynamically developing economy, there are growing demands for efficient building structures that enable the construction of production, trading and storage facilities within a short period and at minimal cost, said Otabek Gafurov, head of the joint venture’s marketing department.

Sandwich panels are one of the most common building materials of this category.

Production facilities of the JV are designed to produce up to 1,000 linear meters of building materials per year. This makes it possible to provide stable work for about 100 local residents.