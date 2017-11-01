Blast kills 13 at wedding in India

At least 13 people including a pregnant woman were killed when an electricity transformer exploded outside a wedding ceremony in western India, police said Wednesday, the Sun daily reports.

Dozens of guests had assembled for the ceremony outside a family home in the western state of Rajasthan when the transformer exploded, spewing hot oil and metal shards.

"Four people died on the spot," local police superintendent Rameshwar Singh told AFP.

Locals said they had raised concerns about the maintenance of the transformer with officials, but nothing had been done.

Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.